Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA
> UK govt proposes controversial bioenergy subsidies to keep plants open in transition to carbon capture
UK govt proposes controversial bioenergy subsidies to keep plants open in transition to carbon capture
Published 13:43 on January 19, 2024 / Last updated at 13:48 on January 19, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, Nature-based, UK ETS, Voluntary
The UK government has opened a consultation into different bioenergy subsidy options with the goal of supporting power plants over an interim period between when current subsidies end, and new bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) facilities are expected to come online.
The UK government has opened a consultation into different bioenergy subsidy options with the goal of supporting power plants over an interim period between when current subsidies end, and new bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) facilities are expected to come online.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy