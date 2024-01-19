Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific
> CN Markets: CEA trading volume slides to 7-mth low, CCER liquidity healthier
CN Markets: CEA trading volume slides to 7-mth low, CCER liquidity healthier
Published 10:34 on January 19, 2024 / Last updated at 10:34 on January 19, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
Weekly trading volume in the Chinese carbon market has dropped to the lowest level since mid-June with prices barely moving, while the offset market this week saw liquidity increase amid heightened expectations for policy progress.
Weekly trading volume in the Chinese carbon market has dropped to the lowest level since mid-June with prices barely moving, while the offset market this week saw liquidity increase amid heightened expectations for policy progress.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy