Industrial powerhouse invests in US university’s innovative membrane CCS technology
Published 21:45 on January 18, 2024 / Last updated at 21:45 on January 18, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US, Voluntary
A US academic institution that was recently awarded Department of Energy (DOE) funding, will receive assistance from a global building materials manufacturer and a technology research firm to scale its industrial carbon capture initiative.
