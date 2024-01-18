Vermont lawmakers introduce climate “superfund” legislation
Published 14:46 on January 18, 2024 / Last updated at 14:46 on January 18, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US
Over 100 Vermont legislators have sponsored two companion bills targeting the fossil fuel industry to compensate for their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, with the resulting revenues to be used for climate infrastructure developments in the state.
