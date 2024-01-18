European Commission to propose a 90% EU emissions cut by 2040 -Bloomberg
Published 15:45 on January 18, 2024 / Last updated at 15:45 on January 18, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission will propose a goal for the EU to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040, Bloomberg reported citing anonymous sources, in line with scientific recommendations and a previous hint by the EU climate chief.
