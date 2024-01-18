Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:23 on January 18, 2024 / Last updated at 12:23 on January 18, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU carbon prices moved in a relatively narrow range for much of the morning, trading higher despite briefly plunging to another 17-month low amid a short burst of aggressive selling, as traders eyed a rally in natural gas prices after three days of declines.
