Asian CCS work sees another collaboration
Published 05:42 on January 18, 2024 / Last updated at 05:42 on January 18, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
Regional collaboration on carbon capture and storage (CCS) got another boost this week as the Asia Natural Gas and Energy Association (ANGEA) and the Global CCS Institute signed an agreement focused on policy development and advocacy for CCS.
