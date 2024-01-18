Certifier confronts Sri Lankan govt fund over unauthorised use of REDD+ methodology
Published 00:40 on January 18, 2024 / Last updated at 00:40 on January 18, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Voluntary carbon market certifier BioCarbon Registry (BCR) has written a cease-and-desist letter to the Sri Lankan Climate Fund (SLCF) after learning that the government-backed programme was using its REDD+ methodology without permission to credit projects.
