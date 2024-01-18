“Fundamentally flawed” or “perfectly sensible”: Chevron doctrine cases see SCOTUS reconsider interpretation of federal law
Published 01:13 on January 18, 2024 / Last updated at 01:38 on January 18, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
In two US Supreme Court cases whose outcomes could impact the enforcement of environmental law, justices are questioning the balance of power between the judiciary and executive branches in implementation of federal legislation.
