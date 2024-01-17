Last year’s drop in industry and power emissions depresses 2024 EUA price outlook –analyst

Published 22:04 on January 17, 2024 / Last updated at 22:04 on January 17, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS

EU ETS emissions in 2023 are likely to have fallen by around 23% in the power sector, and by around 5-6% in the industry sector, with the resulting weakness leaving the EUA price outlook for 2024 close to current depressed levels, according to a market analyst.