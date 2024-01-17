Strategy Development, Reporting and Planning, Conservation International – Various Locations

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, biodiversity, and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to help people and nature thrive together.

POSITION SUMMARY – This position could be based in Bogota-Colombia, San Jose-Costa Rica, Quito-Ecuador, Brazil (remote), Mexico City-Mexico, Lima-Peru, Nairobi-Kenya, Cape Town-South Africa or Brussels-Belgium

Do you love nature? Do you like logic puzzles? Do you consider yourself a jack-of-all-trades?

If so, we have the right job for you!

The Strategy & Impact team at Conservation International is seeking a Manager of Strategy Development, Reporting, and Planning. Nested within CI’s Field Program unit, the Strategy & Impact team is tasked with the development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of Conservation International’s institutional-level strategy. The Manager will assist in the refinement and downsizing of our institutional strategy and goals to the regional and country program level, as well as institutional planning and reporting efforts.

Reporting to the Senior Director of Strategy & Impact, the Manager will support the strategy development process, drive institutional input processes, and assist field programs and regional teams in the creation and operationalization of strategic planning documents. The manager may assist in creating theories of change, results chains, key milestones to track progress, monitoring frameworks, quantitative goals connected to our institutional strategy and institutional indicators and associated operational, fundraising, and communications plans. The Manager will be responsible for ensuring the final product maximizes the collective institutional potential of Conservation International by collaborating with teams across the globe.

The Manager will also support the development and implementation of a system to track and report strategic performance. They will support an internal process to effectively gather data from across CI’s divisions and centers and use the data to assess CI’s institutional process against strategic goals. The Manger will use the system to create reports for high-level audiences and inform adaptive management practices.

This position does not directly manage staff. Work duties are performed under general direction.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Strategy Development

Assist in the refinement and updating of CI’s institutional strategy.

Manage a strategy input process across our global offices.

Coordinate cross-divisional efforts, including collaborating with thematic strategic leads, global programs, and field offices.

Develop and co-lead a strategy development process to downscale the institutional strategy to the regional and country level.

Collaborate with fundraising units to translate needed resources into fundraising plans.

Build internal, networked teams to better understand the competitive landscape, analyze opportunities, and identify science-driven strategic investments.

Maintain knowledge of strategy best practices and stakeholder needs.

Assist in capture and dissemination of lessons learned and best practices of strategy development.

Strategic Reporting

Manage an internal monitoring and reporting process that tracks institution-wide progress against strategic goals and coordinates cross-divisional data collection efforts.

Establish system to collate qualitative and quantitative goals and milestones to track process that aligns with institutional goals and indicators.

Integrate findings into institutional reporting processes and materials, such as our annual impact report and reports to the Board of Directors.

Lead internal stakeholder engagement with teams to align strategic reporting efforts with priority-setting, goal-setting, and program development efforts.

Partner with the communications team to develop supplementary strategy materials, including case studies, overview decks, program summaries, and strategic. reports

Institutional Planning

Assist the management of the institution’s multi-year planning process.

Solicit and consolidate program submissions.

Support the creation of annual and multi-year program deliverables that are aligned CI’s strategies and conform to the SMARTIE framework.

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS

This position may manage contractors and vendors as needed but does not directly manage staff.

International travel required.

Ability to work irregular and extended work hours to meet deadlines and accommodate various time zones.

Guidance on flexible work arrangements will be shared during the interview process.

For EU candidates: “Candidates should be EU nationals or have a valid work permit for Belgium”.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Bachelors degree, or equivalent, with 4 to 6 years of relevant experience.

Experience in getting results in ambiguous, complex, and multi-stakeholder environments.

Proven ability to communicate and manage relationships with cross-functional teams.

Ability to translate technical and scientific information to broad audiences.

Willingness to innovate, rapidly iterate, and fail fast.

Self-motivated strategic thinker and change agent with ability to translate strategic vision into tangible products.

Ability to independently manage several projects in various stages.

Preferred

Technical knowledge of conservation, field experience.

Spanish, Portuguese, Indonesian, or French fluency.

Training in change management is desired.

Experience with Design Thinking, Open Standards for the Practice of Conservation, or other strategy development approaches.

To apply for this position please submit a resume and cover letter.

Apply here: https://phh.tbe.taleo.net/phh04/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition?org=CONSERVATION&cws=39&rid=2184

Closing Date: February 15, 2024