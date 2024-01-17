Manager, Integrated Marketing, Verra – Remote (Worldwide, with significant overlap with US business hours)

Title: Manager, Integrated Marketing

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Reports to: Senior Director, Marketing

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving livelihoods, and protecting natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

As we continue to grow, we are seeking a Manager, Integrated Marketing, to support all efforts related to marketing, advertising, creative, brand, reputation, and digital experience that contributes to our mission. Our commitment to integrity, collaboration, and measurable impact sets us apart in the nonprofit sector. Join us in making a positive impact on the world.

The Role.

The Manager, Integrated Marketing will be a key driver in advancing the organization’s objectives by providing comprehensive support across marketing, advertising, creative development, brand management, reputation enhancement, and digital experience. The ideal candidate will demonstrate strategic thinking, a commitment to sustainable development, possess a creative mindset, and showcase a proven track record in supporting the development and execution of effective marketing strategies.

We are seeking a dynamic individual with strong interpersonal skills and experience in branding and advertising to bolster Verra’s fully integrated marketing endeavors. A genuine enthusiasm for digital marketing and analytics, encompassing Google Ads, social marketing, and lead generation, is essential. The ability to draw meaningful connections between data and marketing initiatives should be a source of excitement and a primary responsibility in this role. Collaborating with various departments within Verra, you will serve as a vital “marketing support” arm, contributing to all outreach efforts.

This position demands an understanding of marketing and business, preferably within the context of a large, multidisciplinary environmental nonprofit situated at the crossroads of environmental project development and corporate journeys to carbon neutrality. While a background in the environmental sector is desirable, our primary focus is on finding a candidate with a collaborative, proactive attitude, adept at creative thinking, understanding complex business structures, and effective storytelling.

The ideal candidate will be a compassionate and dependable team player, dedicated to fostering community through a positive approach, and will derive professional satisfaction from ensuring projects are completed punctually, within budget, and, most importantly, have a significant impact on our target audiences. We offer a supportive work environment and unparalleled opportunities for professional growth in the environmental marketing and communications ecosystem. Our marketing team thrives on collaboration across practices and organizational boundaries, creating a tight-knit group of professionals working together to effect substantial change.

The Opportunity.

• Marketing Execution and Project Management – Translate high-level marketing strategies into actionable and executable project plans, ensuring clear objectives, timelines, and deliverables. Take a supporting role in cross-functional collaboration, helping teams through the implementation of strategic initiatives to achieve measurable outcomes. Maintain a project management framework that promotes efficiency and accountability, and adapt strategies as needed to align with evolving organizational goals. Regularly communicate progress updates to the Senior Director of Marketing and communications team members, fostering a transparent and collaborative working environment.

• Brand Implementation – Support the creation, rollout, and meticulous enforcement of brand guidelines across all Verra verticals, ensuring consistent application in diverse materials and communications. Provide ongoing support to team members, offering aid to enhance brand adherence. Manage projects aimed at elevating and fortifying Verra’s brand presence, incorporating feedback mechanisms for continuous improvement. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate brand considerations seamlessly into various projects, enhancing the organization’s overall identity and recognition.

• Advertising Campaign Management – Support the management of vendor advertising campaigns, being immersed in the entire process from ideation to creative to implementation and results. Track key performance indicators meticulously and propose pivot strategies as needed to optimize outcomes. Foster collaboration with internal teams and external vendors to streamline content gathering/modification and ensure flawless execution of promotional activities. Implement a systematic approach to campaign analysis, utilizing insights to refine strategies and enhance future advertising endeavors.

• Creative Project Support – Provide robust support to the creative development process by managing project timelines, allocating resources judiciously, and ensuring the timely delivery of high-quality marketing collateral. Foster a creative environment that encourages innovation, critical thinking, and the alignment of creative output with overarching strategic goals. Implement feedback mechanisms to continuously improve the creative development process and ensure the delivery of compelling materials that resonate with target audiences.

• Digital Experience Optimization – Collaborate closely with support vendors and the content team to aid in the execution of the enhancement and maintenance of Verra’s digital platforms. Help drive user engagement and interaction by executing projects aimed at optimizing a best-in-class digital experience. Leverage data-driven insights to inform strategic decisions and implement continuous improvements. Foster a collaborative environment that encourages experimentation and innovation in digital initiatives, positioning Verra as a leader in the digital space.

• Tactical Implementation and Follow-Through – Break down complex marketing initiatives into actionable tasks and ensure accountability and completion at every stage. Monitor project progress daily, proactively identifying roadblocks, and proposing solutions to maintain project timelines. Adhere to clear deadlines, providing guidance and support to team members to ensure successful project completion. Regularly review and refine tactical processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

• Performance Measurement and Reporting – Adhere to and communicate key performance indicators (KPIs) for marketing initiatives. Regularly report on success and areas for improvement, providing actionable insights to the Senior Director of Marketing and other relevant stakeholders. Conduct thorough post-project evaluations, extracting and codifying valuable insights and applying lessons learned to future endeavors. Implement a data-driven approach to measure and improve marketing performance, contributing to the overall success and impact of Verra’s initiatives.

What we’d like to see.

• Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, communications, or related field.

• Exceptional skills in writing collateral (brochures, case studies, proposals, etc.) and building influence-driven pitch decks (in PowerPoint).

• 5-7 years’ experience with Google Ads, WordPress, LinkedIn Advertising, Google Analytics, SEM and SEO.

• Proven track record in tactical marketing execution and project management, working with a creative design team, and agency management,

• Exceptional organizational and project management skills with a focus on delivering results.

• Strong communication and collaboration abilities.

• A good sense of design and excellent ability to collaborate with designers to create collateral, 3–5 years’ experience in InDesign and Photoshop.

• Familiarity with sustainable development issues and nonprofit marketing is advantageous.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, we pay employees competitively in the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

● Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

● Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

● Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is $75,000 – 95,000. The compensation band is based on a U.S. base salary range and shares the min and max base salary for the position. This position is eligible for remote work.

The final compensation offered will be contingent upon role, level and location. Our Talent team can share the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

● Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

● Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

● Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

● Paid Time Off (PTO), sabbatical and other leave allowances; and

● Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

Please send us a Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages), a Cover letter (not to exceed one page) as well as your portfolio of relevant work.

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. As such, we conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.

Apply here: https://verra.bamboohr.com/careers/244

Closing Date: February 17, 2024