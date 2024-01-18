Environmental non-profit endorses NY legislation to combat emissions from warehouse operations
Published 16:01 on January 18, 2024 / Last updated at 21:55 on January 17, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
A US environmental non-profit outlined policy solutions in a report released Thursday to address the expansion of storage facilities and truck hauls in light of rising demand for shorter delivery durations, which has placed unequal health disparities on low-income households and communities of colour in New York.
A US environmental non-profit outlined policy solutions in a report released Thursday to address the expansion of storage facilities and truck hauls in light of rising demand for shorter delivery durations, which has placed unequal health disparities on low-income households and communities of colour in New York.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.