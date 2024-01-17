Viability of certain CCUS projects hinges on higher carbon price, technology improvements -report
Published 19:41 on January 17, 2024 / Last updated at 19:41 on January 17, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary
Carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) projects stemming from exhaust streams of natural gas driven compressors will not be economically viable until higher carbon prices are realised in the US and Canada, although emerging technologies also show promise in reducing cost, according to a report published Wednesday.
