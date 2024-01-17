Davos 2024: US Energy Transition Accelerator offers a key tool to meeting goal to triple renewables by 2030 -Kerry
Published 16:42 on January 17, 2024 / Last updated at 16:42 on January 17, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
The US-led Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA) jurisdictional carbon crediting mechanism to phase out coal globally could be a key lever to helping reach the goal to triple renewables to at least 11,000 GW globally by 2030, said outgoing US climate envoy John Kerry in Davos on Wednesday.
