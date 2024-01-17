Environmental commodities investor launches, targets provision of high-quality carbon credits
Published 14:33 on January 17, 2024 / Last updated at 14:34 on January 17, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Uncategorized, Voluntary
A new environmental commodities investment company has launched with the aim of delivering flexible financing options for carbon removal and reduction projects and access to high-quality carbon credits at scale.
A new environmental commodities investment company has launched with the aim of delivering flexible financing options for carbon removal and reduction projects and access to high-quality carbon credits at scale.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.