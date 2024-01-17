Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:15 on January 17, 2024 / Last updated at 12:15 on January 17, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon steadied at slightly lower levels on Wednesday morning as traders absorbed the weekly Commitment of Traders report and sought directional signals from a market that appears to have found a temporary floor, while energy prices continued to decline despite more reports of vessels being diverted away from the quickest route to Europe.