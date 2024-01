A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



EU carbon steadied at slightly lower levels on Wednesday morning as traders absorbed the weekly Commitment of Traders report and sought directional signals from a market that appears to have found a temporary floor, while energy prices continued to decline despite more reports of vessels being diverted away from the quickest route to Europe.