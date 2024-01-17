Korean water utility to develop direct air capture pilot
Published 07:54 on January 17, 2024 / Last updated at 09:34 on January 17, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, South Korea, Voluntary
A state-owned water supplier in South Korea has teamed up with a California-based company for a pilot project developing direct air capture (DAC) installations, which the companies claimed to be the world’s first-of-its-kind facility for water recovery and carbon removal using a seawater desalination plant.
