Biodiversity Pulse: Thursday January 18, 2024

Presenting Biodiversity Pulse, Carbon Pulse’s free newsletter on the biodiversity market. It’s a twice-weekly summary of our news plus bite-sized updates from around the world. Subscribe here

All articles in this edition are free to read (no subscription required).

TOP STORY

China on Thursday published its National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) under the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), confirming its 30% nature protection target while eyeing far-reaching regulatory reforms and a broad range of funding options for ecosystem conservation and restoration.

MARKET

Indigenous Peoples must be involved in shaping the nascent biodiversity market, the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) co-chair has said.

The peatlands finance industry should mature between 2030 and 2050, including investments in biodiversity credits bundled with water-related payments, a report has said.

BUSINESS & FINANCE

A group of companies making up a third of the global mining and metals industry on Wednesday committed to taking actions that will halt their negative impact on biodiversity by 2030 and support a nature positive future.

A nature-based annual award worth CHF 100,000 ($116,100) will aim to scale a minimum of 100 nature-positive startups by 2030, World Economic Forum attendees heard Tuesday.

POLICY

The UN has called on countries to swiftly ratify the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdictions (BBNJ) agreement, with 59 more to go after Chile this week became the first country to do so.

Sustainable agricultural practices focused on smallholder farmers can help produce more food while caring for the land, Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria said.

PROJECTS

Four organisations in Norway have teamed up to form Norwegian Marine Restoration (NoMaRe), a collaborative platform seeking to restore the more than 5,000 square kilometres of kelp forests that have been lost along the coast over the past decades.

—————————————————

MARKET

Integral – Biodiversity credits are an “integral solution” in tackling the environmental crisis, Patricio Lombardi, executive director of Global South alliance the Environmental Markets Fairness Foundation. The UN biodiversity summit COP16 in Colombia could help drive negotiations on the implementation of the emerging biodiversity credits market, he said in a blog. Biodiversity credits could help ensures socio-environmental safeguards as well as greater recognition of local communities, he said.

Supporting farmers – US startup ReSeed has partnered with the Brazilian Equipe de Conservacao da Amazonia (ECAM) to bring carbon credits from smallholder farmers to market. The partnership aims to support local farmers to measure carbon sequestration through regenerative farming practices, unlocking new revenue streams. The collaboration with ECAM is “integral to the success and ability of our operations to deliver meaningful support to farmers in Brazil,” said ReSeed CEO and co-founder Vasco Roosmalen. (Carbon Pulse)

Behind closed doors – Environmental groups are concerned over a meeting called by the DRC government to discuss forest plans. The Groupe de Travail Climat REDD+ Renove (GTCRR), which gathers environmental civil society organisations, levelled criticism over their exclusion from talks on plans for DRC’s rainforest areas, including carbon crediting. GTCRR called for postponing the meeting in order to allow the participation of all stakeholders. The meeting is set to take place from Jan. 18-22 in Kinshasa. (Carbon Pulse)

BUSINESS & FINANCE

Nicking trees – Mining activity at a nickel industrial park linked to mainly Chinese companies has contributed to mass deforestation in Indonesia, NGO Climate Rights International said in a report. The report, opens new tab of ecological damage in the nickel industry comes as Indonesia, home to the world’s largest nickel ore reserves, seeks to extract more value from the mineral by attracting investment into its processing and in the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries. CRI said companies, which had permits, have cut down more than 5,300 ha of tropical forest within the park’s concession since 2018. (Reuters)

Illuminate – Biodiversity consultancy Elimia has launched with the aim of using data analytics to generate nature insights. Giovanni Rapacciuolo, CEO, has over 15 years of experience in biodiversity data science and ecological modelling. The company aims to quantify biodiversity metrics “over space and time”. In a post on LinkedIn, he noted how his company could help to facilitate communication between data science and conservation practice.

SCIENCE & TECH

Robotic aid – UK-based Synthotech has been hired by researchers and experts to support a study which could see robots deployed to monitor the state of Earth’s biodiversity. The researchers consulted with more than 100 international experts, ecologists, and engineers working in biodiversity and robotics to evaluate the potential of robotics and automated systems (RAS), that could extend the scope of terrestrial biodiversity monitoring across habitats globally. (The Business Desk)

Game of life – The Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF) is hosting the species taxonomy group Species 2000’s secretariat until the end of next year. The agreement will strengthen their collaboration on initiatives such the Catalogue of Life. GBIF will work to secure funding for the catalogue. “The Catalogue of Life is the most professional and reliable source of global taxonomic data on biodiversity, and GBIF is a powerful worldwide network for big data on species distribution and beyond,” said Keping Ma, board member of Species 2000.

The fire of London – London is underprepared for climate change impacts like severe flooding, extreme heat, and wildfires, an independent report commissioned by the Mayor of London has said. “Londoners now face lethal risks, and a step change is needed,” the review said. The main risks include rising sea levels, surface water flooding, and drought. The report set out 20 recommendations calling for capacity building and investment actions for stakeholders across London.

Got a tip? How about some feedback? Email us at news@carbon-pulse.com