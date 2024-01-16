Verra details initial outline of revamped rice farming carbon offset methodology in wake of controversy
Published 23:09 on January 16, 2024 / Last updated at 00:17 on January 17, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Verra provided early-stage details and a preliminary outline of a new Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) methodology for reducing emissions from the cultivation of rice in a webinar Tuesday, as the international standard seeks to replace a formerly popular but now discredited Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) methodology that prompted integrity concerns last year.
Verra provided early-stage details and a preliminary outline of a new Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) methodology for reducing emissions from the cultivation of rice in a webinar Tuesday, as the international standard seeks to replace a formerly popular but now discredited Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) methodology that prompted integrity concerns last year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.