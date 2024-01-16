New Mexico lawmakers once again unveil clean transportation fuel legislation
Published 23:19 on January 16, 2024 / Last updated at 00:35 on January 17, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
New Mexico state representatives this month introduced legislation for a clean fuel standard that aims to mandate a reduction in transportation fuel carbon intensity (CI) beginning July 2026, following previous similar but unsuccessful attempts.
