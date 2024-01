FEATURE: UK lawmakers question BECCS plans on eve of approval

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Several lawmakers belonging to the governing British Conservative Party have expressed concern over integration of carbon capture technology with a wood-burning power plant, as well as the possible deployment of hundreds of millions of pounds in subsidies towards the facility that underpins one of the world's biggest removals projects.