Fintech initiative aims to attract $100 bln investment for carbon credits
Published 07:53 on January 16, 2024 / Last updated at 07:53 on January 16, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
An initiative announced by two carbon fintecth firms at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos aims to attract $100 billion in capital market investments into 'high-integrity' carbon credits to help address the multi-trillion dollar annual climate financing gap.
