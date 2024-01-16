ANALYSIS: Barossa LNG court dismissal focusses attention on ACCU supply dynamics
Published 06:05 on January 16, 2024 / Last updated at 06:15 on January 16, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australian gas company Santos’ Barossa project is expected to have a significant impact on medium- term Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCU) supply and demand dynamics, given that it will be unlikely to get its CCS element up and running until the late 2020s or the 2030s, according to analysts.
Australian gas company Santos’ Barossa project is expected to have a significant impact on medium- term Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCU) supply and demand dynamics, given that it will be unlikely to get its CCS element up and running until the late 2020s or the 2030s, according to analysts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.