Spanish ports may be buoyed by Algerian embargo on Moroccan shipments

Spanish ports may be buoyed after Algerian banks put an embargo on support for the transshipment of goods through Moroccan ports, countering the dampening effect Spain was expected to see from the extension of the EU ETS to shipping.