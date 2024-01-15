ArcelorMittal and France to invest €1.8 bln to cut steel emissions
Published 10:52 on January 15, 2024 / Last updated at 10:52 on January 15, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS
The world’s second-largest steel producer ArcelorMittal and the French state will invest €1.8 billion to reduce the carbon footprint at its two primary steelmaking sites in France, shaving the country’s industrial emissions by 6%, the French economy and energy minister has said.
