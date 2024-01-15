Euro Markets: EUAs snap five-day losing streak as auction triggers buying after new 15-month low
Published 17:21 on January 15, 2024 / Last updated at 17:44 on January 15, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices rallied strongly on Monday afternoon as buying interest emerged after prices had earlier dropped to a new 15-month low, and the first auction of the year cleared in line with the secondary market, while traders reported a technical bounce with the benchmark having dropped nearly 20% since the start of the year.
