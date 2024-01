Euro Markets: EUAs snap five-day losing streak as auction triggers buying after new 15-month low

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon prices rallied strongly on Monday afternoon as buying interest emerged after prices had earlier dropped to a new 15-month low, and the first auction of the year cleared in line with the secondary market, while traders reported a technical bounce with the benchmark having dropped nearly 20% since the start of the year.