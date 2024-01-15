Utility cannot charge Wyoming consumers for compliance with Washington cap-and-trade programme
Published 21:50 on January 15, 2024 / Last updated at 22:00 on January 15, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
A US west coast power producer was unsuccessful in its attempt to cover the cost of compliance with Washington’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA) through a rate increase for Wyoming consumers, in a decision by state utility regulators in January.
A US west coast power producer was unsuccessful in its attempt to cover the cost of compliance with Washington’s Climate Commitment Act (CCA) through a rate increase for Wyoming consumers, in a decision by state utility regulators in January.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.