Climate and Land Use Data Scientist, Conservation International – Eastern Cape, South Africa

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, biodiversity, and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to help people and nature thrive together.

POSITION SUMMARY – This position is based in Eastern Cape, South Africa

Conservation South Africa is seeking a motivated and technically savvy individual to fill the role of Climate and Land Use Data Scientist supporting the implementation of the Climate Positive Land Use Strategy in its Umzimvubu Demonstration Landscape. The successful candidate will mine, develop, analyse, and distribute detailed high-quality spatial planning and technical conservation information. They will utilize a suite of GIS software, remote sensing, and related data to prepare and produce spatial data, imagery, maps, and other information for strategic land use planning and monitoring efforts. This includes helping to incorporate spatial planning and analysis into conservation decision-making and evaluation efforts. They will work collaboratively with internal teams, programs, and external partners, including national and local government and NGOs, to share technical advice and knowledge sharing to build capacity.

The Data Scientist serves as a key technical resource for internal and external stakeholders that depend on spatial planning and analysis to effectively manage and implement Conservation South Africa’s conservation priorities.

The position will report to Conservation South Africa’s Umzimvubu Landscape Director and will be based in Matatiele, Eastern Cape. No relocation, visa sponsorship, or assistance is being offered with this position. This is a 1-year term-limited position. Extension of tenure will be subject to performance, ongoing need for the role, and fundraising outcomes.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Climate Positive Land Use Planning Technical Analysis

Collaborates closely with Conservation South Africa staff in the Eastern Cape landscape and Conservation International staff based in the United States in the development of climate, biodiversity, and other datasets to advance the practice of land use planning and monitoring.

Collaborates with partners to define and develop methodological approaches to be used in dataset creation and land use planning.

Collects, prepares, and produces spatial data, information, analysis, and cartographic products for conservation projects.

Oversees the management of GIS data, maps, and other spatial products.

Collates and analyzes complex datasets, including high-resolution climate and spatial/non-spatial spatial landscape data linked to biophysical, social, political, and economic information.

Climate Positive Land Use Planning Technical Integration

Provides technical input to workshops, project development, report writing, and related activities.

Organizes technical meetings, manages correspondence and meeting minutes, coordinates with partners, and performs related duties to help effectively exchange and disseminate information to key stakeholders.

Collaborates with potential partners to access, produce, and deliver relevant data sets and capacities.

Supports monitoring and evaluation activities as directed.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Flexibility to travel locally as needed.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

B.Sc. Hon or equivalent in environmental science, ecology, conservation, geography, or a related field.

2-4 years of work experience in geospatial analysis.

Experience with data science, spatial data analysis, and interpretation, including proficiency in GIS.

Excellent communication in English both written and spoken.

Experience in developing and delivering user training and end-user support.

Team player and ability to effectively partner and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders.

Independent worker with the ability to self-manage complex tasks.

Preferred

Knowledge of climate change and biodiversity projects/activities implemented in South Africa and internationally.

Knowledge of land use planning tools, strategies, and action plans in South Africa.

Experience working with local climate, biodiversity, and land-use data products.

Experience with large model and observational datasets, modern programming environments, and visualization techniques.

Proficient in at least one scientific programming language for modeling and climate data analysis (e.g., Python, Fortran, C++).

Experience with machine learning.

Passion for community-driven climate action.

To apply for this position please submit a resume and cover letter.

Application Deadline: January 31, 2024 (11:49 PM EST)

Apply here: https://phh.tbe.taleo.net/phh04/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition?org=CONSERVATION&cws=39&rid=2180

