Climate Positive Land Use Planning Partnership Manager, Conservation International – Eastern Cape, South Africa

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, biodiversity, and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to help people and nature thrive together.

POSITION SUMMARY – This position is based in Eastern Cape, South Africa

Conservation South Africa is seeking a dynamic and motivated individual to fill the role of Climate Positive Land Use Planning (CPLUS) Manager. The successful candidate will lead the implementation of CPLUS, a systematic approach to plan conservation activities at a scale that facilitates transformational landscape-level change. CPLUS provides a spatially grounded toolkit to support multi-disciplinary teams to overcome technical and social challenges in landscape-level conservation planning and unlock funding to realize the full potential for nature-based solutions in the landscape.

The Manager will bring together diverse stakeholders in the Eastern Cape region to advance the practice of protecting, managing, and restoring nature through nature-based solutions with a focus on the Umzimvubu Catchment. They will conduct outreach with representatives from peer NGOs, government leaders, policymakers, scientists, and aligned private sector leaders. The focus of this role is to build partnerships to develop a cohesive and aligned climate-positive land use plan for the Umzimvubu Catchment that considers environmental, social, and economic factors, unlocking funding opportunities to support scaling nature-based solutions projects.

The position will report to Conservation South Africa’s Umzimvubu Landscape Director and will be based in Matatiele, Eastern Cape. Exceptions may be possible for working from East London but will require frequent, self-funded travel to Matatiele. No relocation, visa sponsorship, or assistance is being offered with this position. This is a 1-year term-limited position. Extension of tenure will be subject to performance, ongoing need for the role, and fundraising outcomes.

If you’re passionate about making an impact in conservation and want to be a driving force in shaping a sustainable future, join us on this exciting journey.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Stakeholder Management

Identify and engage key stakeholders, including government agencies, local communities, NGOs, and private sector partners. Cultivate relationships with stakeholders to increase engagement and ensure their needs, concerns, and priorities are addressed.

Actively participate in existing partnerships, including the Umzimvubu Catchment Partnership, to promote the uptake of CPLUS for land use planning.

Plan and facilitate workshops, meetings, and training sessions to introduce the CPLUS framework, articulate the advantages of using CPLUS for informed decision-making and integrated landscape planning, and guide participants in its practical application.

Maintain detailed records of stakeholder interactions, workshop outcomes, and action plan development.

Prepare regular reports for internal and external stakeholders, highlighting progress, challenges, opportunities, and outcomes for CPLUS.

Technical Integration and Capacity Building

Liaise with technical teams within Conservation International and partner organizations and act as the primary contact point for technical integration in the use and improvement of the CPLUS tool.

Offer ongoing support and resources to build stakeholders’ capacity in utilizing the CPLUS tool.

Facilitate the development of a comprehensive climate-positive landscape action plan for the Umzimvubu Catchment – integrating input from stakeholders. Work closely with stakeholders to ensure alignment of individual visions and goals with the overarching land use strategy. Resource mobilization for Nature-based Solutions within the Umzimvubu Landscape

Lead the identification and assessment of strategic opportunities for nature-based solutions within the region.

Develop communication materials for internal and external stakeholders that highlight the use of CPLUS and its value in aligning stakeholders toward a common landscape implementation plan.

Develop compelling proposals and business cases to secure funding for strategic land use initiatives emerging from the land use plan.

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Work is performed in a typical office environment.

Regular local travel within the landscape will be required.

Occasional national or international travel may be required.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

B.Sc. Hon or equivalent in environmental science, ecology, conservation planning, geography, or a related field.

4 to 6 years of work experience in strategic planning and/or managing conservation projects with a specific track record of managing partnerships.

Familiarity with land use planning tools, GIS, and conservation planning methodologies.

Demonstrated success in building and maintaining collaborative relationships with diverse stakeholders around technical subjects.

Experience in working with NGO partners, private sector, and government agencies.

Experience facilitating and documenting multi-stakeholder fora.

Strong project management skills, with the ability to lead and motivate teams toward common goals.

Proficiency in negotiation and diplomacy, with the capability to interact effectively at both the senior management level in business and at the local level.

Experience in project proposal development and securing donor funding.

Fluent in English

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to present complex information in a clear and compelling manner.

Proficiency with Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Preferred

Knowledge of nature-based solutions and natural climate solutions.

Existing relationships with or knowledge of local government institutions and NGOs.

Existing knowledge of local land use planning strategies, action plans, and tools.

Ability to communicate verbally (conversational) in isiXhosa or seSotho.

To apply for this position please submit a resume and cover letter.

Application Deadline: January 31, 2024 (11:49 PM EST)

Apply here: https://phh.tbe.taleo.net/phh04/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition?org=CONSERVATION&cws=39&rid=2179

Closing Date: 01/31/2024