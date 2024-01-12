Shell’s huge carbon credit retirement spree includes 1 mln units linked to discredited rice methodology
Published 18:07 on January 12, 2024
Oil major Shell has retired more than a million credits this week that were generated from a discredited UN rice farming methodology deactivated by certifier Verra last March amid integrity concerns.
