What’s changing (and what’s not) for carbon policy in Milei’s Argentina
Published 18:26 on January 12, 2024 / Last updated at 18:26 on January 12, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Climate Talks, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Argentina's new president Javier Milei promised free-market economic reforms but now looks to implement a national ETS while expanding the nation's voluntary carbon market, also proposing administrative restructuring that could impact the direction of national climate policy despite retaining core civil servants.
Argentina's new president Javier Milei promised free-market economic reforms but now looks to implement a national ETS while expanding the nation's voluntary carbon market, also proposing administrative restructuring that could impact the direction of national climate policy despite retaining core civil servants.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.