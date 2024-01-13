Speculators add largest CCA net haul in 11 mths, Washington below CFTC threshold for third week
Published 00:41 on January 13, 2024 / Last updated at 00:41 on January 13, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US
Regulated entities dropped their holdings of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) as speculators recorded the largest net increase in holdings since last February, while no reporting of Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) took place for the third consecutive week.
Regulated entities dropped their holdings of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) as speculators recorded the largest net increase in holdings since last February, while no reporting of Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) took place for the third consecutive week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.