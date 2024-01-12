Macron’s cabinet reshuffle leaves France without energy minister

Published 16:32 on January 12, 2024 / Last updated at 16:33 on January 12, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, International

After French President Emmanuel Macron nominated his thirty-four-year-old disciple and enfant prodige Gabriel Attal as the nation's new prime minister this week, the new cabinet announced on Friday featured no dedicated minister in charge of energy and appeared to be a marked shift to the political right.