Blue carbon projects account for a fifth of raters’ high scores, but market struggling to scale
Published 18:22 on January 12, 2024 / Last updated at 18:22 on January 12, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The so-far tiny blue carbon sector has one of the highest integrity scores in the voluntary carbon market but the market is struggling to expand because of barriers to entry, finds a rating agency.
The so-far tiny blue carbon sector has one of the highest integrity scores in the voluntary carbon market but the market is struggling to expand because of barriers to entry, finds a rating agency.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.