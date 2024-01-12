Japan to encourage carbon market participation via funding support -media
Published 08:58 on January 12, 2024 / Last updated at 09:00 on January 12, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Japan
The government of Japan is planning to encourage participation in the country's newly established voluntary carbon market by setting up requirements for companies that intend to receive financial support for their decarbonisation measures, local media reported.
The government of Japan is planning to encourage participation in the country's newly established voluntary carbon market by setting up requirements for companies that intend to receive financial support for their decarbonisation measures, local media reported.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.