Delaware judge limits geographic scope of climate change lawsuit against Big Oil firms

Published 01:07 on January 12, 2024 / Last updated at 01:07 on January 12, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US

A Delaware Superior Court judge on Tuesday partially dismissed a state lawsuit against a multitude of Big Oil firms to hold them responsible for the effects of climate change, ruling that the global and out-of-state emissions were outside the boundaries of state law, while upholding the state's case regarding emissions stemming from within Delaware's border.