More work needed to triple renewable power by decade’s end -IEA

Published 06:25 on January 11, 2024 / Last updated at 06:25 on January 11, 2024 / Helen Clark / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, Other APAC, US

If the world is to meet the Paris target and the more recent Global Stocktake commitment, more work, largely policy-driven, will be needed to push up renewable energy generation, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Thursday.