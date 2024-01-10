US ammonia production facility launches hydrogen technology to capture over 1Mt of CO2 yearly
Published 20:16 on January 10, 2024 / Last updated at 20:48 on January 10, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US, Voluntary
A US infrastructure technology company announced Tuesday the first commercial deployment of its proprietary hydrogen technology in the production of low carbon ammonia that captures over a million tonnes of CO2 in the process.
A US infrastructure technology company announced Tuesday the first commercial deployment of its proprietary hydrogen technology in the production of low carbon ammonia that captures over a million tonnes of CO2 in the process.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.