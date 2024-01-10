Preliminary estimates show US emissions decline in 2023 for first time in two years -research firm
Published 23:54 on January 10, 2024 / Last updated at 23:54 on January 10, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
Preliminary analysis estimates that US greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions fell by almost 2% year-on-year (YoY) in 2023 driven largely by a cleaner power sector and lower energy use in buildings, breaking two consecutive years of rising national emissions, despite increases in emissions from the transport and industrial sectors, research published Wednesday showed.
