Shell retires 3 million carbon credits in a day to keep December pace going

Published 18:18 on January 10, 2024 / Last updated at 18:18 on January 10, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary

Oil major Shell has continued to retire high numbers of carbon credits this week, maintaining the market-leading pace it set in December that was enough to see the year's total on major registries top the levels of the previous year.