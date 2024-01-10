California ARB begins 2024 with no new offset issuance
Published 23:15 on January 10, 2024 / Last updated at 23:15 on January 10, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US
California did not issue any compliance-grade offsets for the first bi-weekly distribution of the year, marking the first instance of zero issuance in years as a number of credits were voluntarily retired and taken out of circulation, according to data published by the state regulator ARB on Wednesday.
California did not issue any compliance-grade offsets for the first bi-weekly distribution of the year, marking the first instance of zero issuance in years as a number of credits were voluntarily retired and taken out of circulation, according to data published by the state regulator ARB on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.