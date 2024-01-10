California ARB begins 2024 with no new offset issuance

Published 23:15 on January 10, 2024 / Last updated at 23:15 on January 10, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US

California did not issue any compliance-grade offsets for the first bi-weekly distribution of the year, marking the first instance of zero issuance in years as a number of credits were voluntarily retired and taken out of circulation, according to data published by the state regulator ARB on Wednesday.