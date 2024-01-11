UK government to update nuclear regulation, explore building another large plant

The UK government is set to bolster its long-term ambition to quadruple nuclear energy output by 2050 with a new roadmap to ease the regulatory process and include next steps for exploring a large-scale plant that could be capable of powering six million homes, in addition to a push to build Small Modular Reactors (SMR).