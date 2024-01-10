Euro Markets: Carbon falls for a third day as bearish sentiment spreads even as funds stand pat
Published 17:31 on January 10, 2024 / Last updated at 17:31 on January 10, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices extended their losses for a third day as bearish sentiment gathered momentum amid reports of compliance selling and utility fuel-switching from coal to gas, while the weekly Commitment of Traders report showed that commercial participants had added a hefty 40 Mt of short positions last week, while funds made minimal changes to their holdings.
