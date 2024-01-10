Quebec firms partner to use DAC tech to store captured CO2 in abandoned mines
Published 01:32 on January 10, 2024 / Last updated at 01:32 on January 10, 2024 / Americas, Canada, Voluntary
A Quebec-based carbon removal project developer has partnered with a local direct air capture (DAC) company as part of efforts to build a facility to remove hundreds of thousands of tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere and store it in disused mines.
