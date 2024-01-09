2023 hottest year on record, CO2-spewing wildfires a major contributor -report
Published 13:01 on January 9, 2024 / Last updated at 12:49 on January 9, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Canada, EMEA, International
Global temperatures in 2023 reached the highest levels ever recorded, with carbon emissions from raging global wildfires among the main drivers of the exceptional heat, data from the European Union’s space programme showed on Tuesday.
