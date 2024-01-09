Euro Markets: EUAs slip 0.6% with gas as early drop triggers short covering ahead of position data
Published 17:36 on January 9, 2024 / Last updated at 18:46 on January 9, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon recovered from a sharp gas-driven sell-off at the opening on Tuesday, and traded in a fairly narrow range compared to recent days, with some traders said to be covering short positions, while most awaited the resumption of auctions next week as well as Wednesday's publication of the weekly Commitment of Traders data.
