Regulatory Manager, Ecobase – Remote (Europe)

Ecobase is the largest forest carbon project developer in Europe working with some of the largest landowners across Europe to create carbon projects. Come join our fast-growing team as a Regulatory Manager! The role is remote but requires some travel within Europe, so the ideal candidate is based in Europe.
Responsibilities:
- Oversee and track regulatory developments to keep the rest of the team, landowners and carbon buyers we work with on top of the latest information.
- Engage with stakeholders within the voluntary carbon market and the EU regulatory bodies to provide Ecobase’s practical learnings to the public benefit.
- Provide support and consulting to landowners when analysing carbon project activities suitability from a regulatory perspective.
- Help draft carbon project documentation.
- Help develop new products and business models when regulatory input is needed (Scope 3 removals and emissions avoidance across forestry and the timber value chain).
In order to be successful in this role you must have:
- Experience working as a regulatory specialist in the voluntary carbon market or the EU.
- Experience in voluntary carbon markets and in reporting/accounting standards/directives/laws as set by the SBTi, GHG Protocol, ICVCM, EU CRCF, EU CSRD, EU CSDDD, Green Claims.
- Understanding of the forestry value chain through regulatory or practical experience.
- Excellent communication & writing skills in English.
- Contact network among carbon buyers, carbon regulators, foresters or landowners across Europe is seen as a plus.
What we offer you:
- Contribute to helping reduce climate change. Afforestation is one of the most useful ways to do nature-based carbon sequestration.
- Work with a great team. You are surrounded with experienced people including some of the most experienced carbon experts in European forestry.
- Competitive salary and equity-heavy compensation. We want our team to be fully aligned with our long-term plans. We believe we are building a uniquely valuable company, so our equity has the potential to be worth a lot down the line.
- Board the rocketship. We are growing rapidly and are well-capitalized.
Apply here: jaan@ecobase.earth
Closing Date: February 5, 2024