Regulatory Manager, Ecobase – Remote (Europe)

Ecobase is the largest forest carbon project developer in Europe working with some of the largest landowners across Europe to create carbon projects. Come join our fast-growing team as a Regulatory Manager! The role is remote but requires some travel within Europe, so the ideal candidate is based in Europe.

Responsibilities:

Oversee and track regulatory developments to keep the rest of the team, landowners and carbon buyers we work with on top of the latest information.

Engage with stakeholders within the voluntary carbon market and the EU regulatory bodies to provide Ecobase’s practical learnings to the public benefit.

Provide support and consulting to landowners when analysing carbon project activities suitability from a regulatory perspective.

Help draft carbon project documentation.

Help develop new products and business models when regulatory input is needed (Scope 3 removals and emissions avoidance across forestry and the timber value chain).

In order to be successful in this role you must have:

Experience working as a regulatory specialist in the voluntary carbon market or the EU.

Experience in voluntary carbon markets and in reporting/accounting standards/directives/laws as set by the SBTi, GHG Protocol, ICVCM, EU CRCF, EU CSRD, EU CSDDD, Green Claims.

Understanding of the forestry value chain through regulatory or practical experience.

Excellent communication & writing skills in English.

Contact network among carbon buyers, carbon regulators, foresters or landowners across Europe is seen as a plus.

What we offer you:

Contribute to helping reduce climate change. Afforestation is one of the most useful ways to do nature-based carbon sequestration.

Work with a great team. You are surrounded with experienced people including some of the most experienced carbon experts in European forestry.

Competitive salary and equity-heavy compensation. We want our team to be fully aligned with our long-term plans. We believe we are building a uniquely valuable company, so our equity has the potential to be worth a lot down the line.

Board the rocketship. We are growing rapidly and are well-capitalized.

Apply here: jaan@ecobase.earth

Closing Date: February 5, 2024