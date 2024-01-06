Senior Policy Advisers, Emissions Trading, UK Department for Energy Security & Net Zero – Various Locations

Reference number: 334087

Salary: £37,470 – £45,565

National: £37,470 – £41,925 London: £41,055 – £45,565

A Civil Service Pension with an average employer contribution of 27%

Job grade: Senior Executive Officer

Contract type: Permanent

Business area: DESNZ – Net Zero, Buildings and Industry – Industrial Decarbonisation & Emissions Trading

Type of role: Environment and Sustainability

Operational Delivery: Policy

Working pattern: Flexible working, Full-time, Job share, Part-time

Number of jobs available: 3

Location: Aberdeen, Birmingham, Cardiff, Darlington, Edinburgh, London, Salford

About the job

Job summary

Do you want a career where you can make a real difference? Do you want to work in a government department that is at the forefront of current policy making decisions that will impact the UK and beyond? If yes then a career at the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) could be for you.

Here at DESNZ we are securing the UK’s long term energy supply, bringing down energy bills and halving inflation. We are seizing the opportunities of Net Zero to lead the world in new green industries and encouraging greater energy efficiency across the UK. The work of the department has never been more timely or relevant, and by joining us you will be part of making that difference.

Our work is varied, interesting and most importantly its impactful. Our DESNZ Values are interwoven into everything we do; we are Bold, we are Collaborative, we are Inclusive and we Learn. As a department we are committed to these values to build a culture where everyone can thrive.

We offer great working benefits including a world-class pension, flexible working options and a career where your learning and development is taken seriously. We are fortunate to have a range of excellent staff networks and are proud to be a Disability Confident Leader employer. We will support talented people from all backgrounds to build a career and thrive.

Find Out More

We regularly run events where you can find out more about the department and tips for the application process. You can sign up for upcoming events here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/departmentforenergysecurityandnetzero?

You can also follow our LinkedIn Careers Page: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/desnz-careers/

Job description

Would you like to work in a friendly and encouraging team and contribute to the UK’s ambitious climate change goals? If so, we are looking for motivated individuals to support the team’s goals to develop and strengthen the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). Emissions Trading is an integral part of the Government’s plan to deliver our ambitious net zero goals. This is an exciting time to join the team as we shape the future of carbon pricing in the UK.

Person specification

The Emissions Trading team delivers the UK ETS, which launched on 1st January 2021. This is the UK’s cap and trade policy, which limits emissions in covered sectors and, through pricing those emissions, incentivises planning for and investment in decarbonisation and the transition to a net zero economy. It is an exciting opportunity to play a meaningful role in the development, implementation and evolution of this flagship scheme, supporting delivery of net zero.

We’ve recently made several announcements on future development of the scheme, including on aligning the UK ETS Cap with a net zero trajectory, future changes to free allocation and expansion of the scheme to cover new sectors like maritime and waste.

We have several roles available in the UK ETS team, including on supporting development of free allocation policy, co-ordinating the legislative programme, and supporting the implementation of wider ETS policy.

As a senior policy adviser you will take a proactive role in shaping your own work area. There are several roles available which may involve, but are not limited to:

Adapting and improving free allocation policy to ensure that it continues to appropriately mitigate carbon leakage for UK industry, specifically in the context of a new net zero consistent cap.

Overseeing and coordinating the development of legislation to enact planned UK ETS policy changes and future scheme development, working with the DESNZ legal team.

Leading on the coordination and delivery of key strategic publications on future UK ETS policy development, working closely with multiple policy teams comprised of officials from DESNZ, the Devolved Administrations, HMT and other government departments.

Working closely with the UK ETS Delivery team to effectively implement policy decisions on areas such as free allocation and markets.

Identifying and resolving issues, liaising with industry, policy teams and regulators to ensure that the ETS is robust and improved over time.

Collaborating with other teams within DESNZ on cross-cutting issues, especially with regards to industrial decarbonisation and carbon leakage policy.

Engaging across Whitehall, particularly with HMT, DBT and Cabinet Office, as well as with Devolved Administrations and ETS Regulators. Working with key stakeholders in industry, NGOs and climate groups with a keen interest in industrial decarbonisaiton.

Communicating with SROs and Ministers through meetings, briefings and submissions as needed.

Feeding into wider team efforts and ensuring the team is regularly updated on activities.

Promoting diversity and inclusion within the team, DESNZ and across Government, ensuring the team is a fun, fulfilling and inclusive team which champions professional development.

Skills and Experience

We would love to hear from you if you:

Have a passion for action on climate change and a keen interest to work in a detailed area of climate policy.

Can make effective decisions using evidence to back-up decisions taken.

Are able to form excellent working relationships with others.

Have experience of finding solutions to complex problems whilst maintaining the capacity to think and act creatively.

Have excellent oral and written communication skills.

Have the ability to understand detail while seeing the big picture.

Can demonstrate leadership by driving forward activities to meet objectives.

Be comfortable and able to work successfully in an uncertain and changing environment.

Have the ability to prioritise your time efficiently and ensure a supportive and collaborative working environment

Behaviours

We’ll assess you against these behaviours during the selection process:

Seeing the Big Picture

Working Together

Delivering at Pace

Making Effective Decisions

We only ask for evidence of these behaviours on your application form:

Seeing the Big Picture

Working Together

Benefits

Alongside your salary of £37,470, Department for Energy Security & Net Zero contributes £10,116 towards you being a member of the Civil Service Defined Benefit Pension scheme. Find out what benefits a Civil Service Pension provides.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero offers a competitive mix of benefits including:

A culture of flexible working, such as job sharing, homeworking and compressed hours.

Automatic enrolment into the Civil Service Pension Scheme, with an average employer contribution of 27%.

A minimum of 25 days of paid annual leave, increasing by 1 day per year up to a maximum of 30.

An extensive range of learning & professional development opportunities, which all staff are actively encouraged to pursue.

Access to a range of retail, travel and lifestyle employee discounts.

A hybrid office/home based working model where staff will spend a norm of 40-60% of their time in the office (minimum of 40%) over a month with flex dependent on balancing business and individual need.

Things you need to know

Selection process details

This vacancy is using Success Profiles (opens in a new window), and will assess your Behaviours and Experience.

As part of the application process you will be asked to complete a CV, behavioural statements and a personal statement. Further details around what this will entail are listed on the application form.

Please use your personal statement (in no more than 500 words) to set out what skills and experience you can bring this role. Please align your answer with the skills outlined in the job advert.

Please note – the CV incorporated into the application form is for information purposes only and will not be scored.

Applications will be sifted on the behavioural statements and personal statement. In the event of a large number of applicants, applications will be sifted on the personal statement. Candidates who pass the initial sift may be progressed to a full sift, or progressed straight to assessment/interview.

The interview will consist of behaviour questions.

Sift and interview dates

Expected Timeline subject to change

Sift dates: w/c 5th February 2024

Interview dates: w/c 26th February 2024

Interview Location: MS Teams.

Candidates are asked to note the above timetable, exercising flexibility through the recruitment and selection process.

Further Information

Reasonable Adjustment

We are proud to be a disability confident leader and we welcome applications from disabled candidates and candidates with long-term conditions.

We fully support adjustments throughout our recruitment process and we encourage candidates to discuss their adjustment needs by emailing the job contact which can be found under the contact point for applicants section.

We do not have an exhaustive list of adjustments that we support but just some examples include additional time to complete your application form, behaviour questions up to 72 hours prior to interview and having extra time at interview.

If you are experiencing accessibility problems with any attachments on this advert, please contact the email address in the ‘Contact point for applicants’ section.

If successful and transferring from another Government Department a criminal record check may be carried out.

New entrants are expected to join on the minimum of the pay band.

A location based reserve list of successful candidates will be kept for 12 months. Should another role become available within that period you may be offered this position.

Please note terms and conditions are attached. Please take time to read the document to determine how these may affect you.

Any move to the Department for Energy, Security and Net Zero from another employer will mean you can no longer access childcare vouchers. This includes moves between government departments. You may however be eligible for other government schemes, including Tax Free Childcare. Determine your eligibility https://www.childcarechoices.gov.uk

DESNZ does not normally offer full home working (i.e. working at home); but we do offer a variety of flexible working options (including occasionally working from home).

DESNZ cannot offer Visa sponsorship to candidates through this campaign. DESNZ holds a Visa sponsorship licence but this can only be used for certain roles and this campaign does not qualify.

In order to process applications without delay, we will be sending a Criminal Record Check to Disclosure and Barring Service/Disclosure Scotland on your behalf.

However, we recognise in exceptional circumstances some candidates will want to send their completed forms direct. If you will be doing this, please advise Government Recruitment Service of your intention by emailing Pre-EmploymentChecks.grs@cabinetoffice.gov.uk stating the job reference number in the subject heading.

For further information on the Disclosure Scotland confidential checking service telephone: the Disclosure Scotland Helpline on 0870 609 6006 and ask to speak to the operations manager in confidence, or email Info@disclosurescotland.co.uk

Applicants who are successful at interview will be, as part of pre-employment screening, subject to a check on the Internal Fraud Database (IFD). This check will provide information about employees who have been dismissed for fraud or dishonesty offences. This check also applies to employees who resign or otherwise leave before being dismissed for fraud or dishonesty had their employment continued. Any applicant’s details held on the IFD will be refused employment.

A candidate is not eligible to apply for a role within the Civil Service if the application is made within a 5 year period following a dismissal for carrying out internal fraud against government.

Feedback

Feedback will only be provided if you attend an interview or assessment.

Security

Successful candidates must undergo a criminal record check.

People working with government assets must complete baseline personnel security standard (opens in new window) checks.

Nationality requirements

This job is broadly open to the following groups:

UK nationals

nationals of the Republic of Ireland

nationals of Commonwealth countries who have the right to work in the UK

nationals of the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein and family members of those nationalities with settled or pre-settled status under the European Union Settlement Scheme (EUSS) (opens in a new window)

nationals of the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein and family members of those nationalities who have made a valid application for settled or pre-settled status under the European Union Settlement Scheme (EUSS)

individuals with limited leave to remain or indefinite leave to remain who were eligible to apply for EUSS on or before 31 December 2020

Turkish nationals, and certain family members of Turkish nationals, who have accrued the right to work in the Civil Service

Working for the Civil Service

The Civil Service Code (opens in a new window) sets out the standards of behaviour expected of civil servants.

We recruit by merit on the basis of fair and open competition, as outlined in the Civil Service Commission’s recruitment principles.

The Civil Service embraces diversity and promotes equal opportunities. As such, we run a Disability Confident Scheme (DCS) for candidates with disabilities who meet the minimum selection criteria.

The Civil Service also offers a Redeployment Interview Scheme to civil servants who are at risk of redundancy, and who meet the minimum requirements for the advertised vacancy.

This vacancy is part of the Great Place to Work for Veterans (opens in a new window) initiative.

The Civil Service welcomes applications from people who have recently left prison or have an unspent conviction. Read more about prison leaver recruitment (opens in new window).

Once this job has closed, the job advert will no longer be available. You may want to save a copy for your records.

Contact point for applicants

Job contact

Name : Nick Dunkeyson

Email : nicholas.dunkeyson@energysecurity.gov.uk

Recruitment team

Email : desnzresourcing.grs@cabinetoffice.gov.uk

Further information

Appointment to the Civil Service is governed by the Civil Service Commission’s Recruitment Principles. If you feel that your application has not been treated in accordance with the recruitment principles, and wish to make a complaint, then you should contact in the first instance DESNZrecruitment.grs@cabinetoffice.gov.uk. If you are not satisfied with the response that you receive, then you can contact the Civil Service Commission. For further information on bringing a complaint to the Civil Service Commission please visit their web pages: Click here to visit Civil Service Commission/Complaints

Apply here: https://www.civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk/csr/jobs.cgi?jcode=1893285

Closing Date: January 25, 2024