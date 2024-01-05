Carbon Data Engineer (Geostatistics), ClearWind – Singapore

Position Title: Carbon Data Engineer (Geostatistics)

Department: Technical Development Team

Location: ClearWind Singapore Office

Reporting To: Global Head of and Remote Sensing and Head of Systems

Position Overview

As a Data Engineer at ClearWind, you will play a pivotal role in the development and maintenance of our innovative geospatial data system. This system is vital to ClearWind’s data operations, encompassing two Linux virtual machines (VMs) and API connections to numerous internal software tools. Your primary focus will be on creating and ensuring a seamless data integration between Google Earth Engine analysis and the R server, a critical component of our VMs.

You will be entrusted with the crucial task of managing data flow from field operations to headquarters, architecting and refining the central geospatial data system, and processing project data in line with Verra VCS methodologies and CCB Standards. Your responsibilities will extend to designing new data flow architecture, automating processes, and ensuring that our data analysis upholds the highest standards of statistical rigor.

In this role, you will work closely with several key team members, contributing significantly to the success and growth of ClearWind’s projects. This position reports to the Global Head of GIS and the Head of Systems.

Duties

Lead the development and optimization of virtual machine-based data and software infrastructure on Google Cloud for the specific purpose of processing carbon emissions data and conducting sophisticated data analysis.

Collaborate with the members of the GIS team to perform analysis on Google Earth Engine (GEE) to extract relevant geospatial data; Integrate geospatial datasets to extract and monitor carbon emissions data over time.

Translating VCS Verra Methodologies into a cloud-based system that and either be given an interface to receive and process raw field data or be used to input minimum screening criteria for a project for initial scoping and feasibility assessments.

Design and deploy robust data ingestion pipelines using programming languages Python and R to ensure the seamless integration of diverse data sources, including GIS and statistical datasets.

Spearhead the creation of custom data transformation and loading scripts using bash and Python; Oversee the design and implementation of multiple PostGIS databases, tailored for the management of large-scale carbon emissions data analysis.

Host and manage Linux VMs, including multiple servers and applications using Docker.

Ensure the continuous and real-time collection and aggregation of data from field operations to headquarters for immediate analysis; Implement a rigorous statistical analysis framework that ensures compliance with various relevant standards and methodologies.

Continuously optimize the system and infrastructure for efficiency and ease of use. Ensure full transparency, enabling 3rd-party verification of data and methodologies.

Develop web applications for real-time data visualization, incorporating interactive and user-friendly automatic statistical analysis features. The current application and dashboards are created in Shiny (R Server).

Establish an evidence validation framework that can cross-reference and reconcile data from multiple sources if required.

Contribute to the writing and development of the Project Design Document for ClearWind’s future projects.

Required Skills:

Proficiency in programming, mathematics, and statistics for data processing.

M.S. in Geography, Information Science, or Earth Sciences, with 4-5 years of experience in a related field

Demonstrated ability to manage a data from variety of sources and track updates and modification

Knowledge and Experience with Geographic Information Systems (GIS), including Google Earth Engine and Google Earth Engine application development

Proficiency with interpreted data languages for carbon data, including one or more of the following: Python, Javascript for Google Earth Engine, R, and/or IDL. Proficiently in R is essential.

Experience with version control (i.e. GitHub) and agile development practices

Proficiency working in a UNIX/Linux command-line environment and shell scripting

Experience with reading, subsetting, interpreting, and utilizing geospatially referenced and structured data for research and applications.

Familiarity and experience in metadata standards and conventions

Excellent data documentation skills

Demonstrated ability to work both independently and in a dynamic team environment while dealing with multiple issues, tasks, and priorities concurrently

Experience in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and web development is ideal

Familiarity with containerisation on Docker is recommended

Work Condition & Team

The chosen candidate will mainly work at our modern office in the central area of Singapore. They will also be required to travel regularly to project sites within the region. The candidate will be part of the dynamic and diverse team dedicated to making a meaningful, significant impact against climate change.

Our mission involves preserving and restoring crucial ecosystems in Southeast Asia. Together, we aim to build a greener and more sustainable future.

If you believe this is the ideal opportunity for you, we encourage you to apply through our job board. Please provide the most recent version of your CV along with your availability details.

Come Join Us

ClearWind is a Singapore-based forest carbon project development company. They design and develop nature-based projects across Southeast Asia to tackle climate change by protecting tropical forests and restoring natural ecosystems. ClearWind aims to achieve this through global carbon and climate markets, while also ensuring that local communities and ecosystems benefit from their projects. They help communities leverage natural capital for economic development, while also assisting companies in meeting their climate targets.

